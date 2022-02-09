The Patriarch of the Armenians in Turkey visited Ecumenical Patriarch in Phanar

The Ecumenical Patriarch welcomed yesterday, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, with cordiality the Patriarch of the Armenians in Turkey Mr. Sahak Maşalyan and his honorable entourage.

The Armenian Patriarch also expressed his wishes to the Ecumenical Patriarch for the new Year, as until today this has not been possible, since the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Armenian Patriarch, fell ill with the COVID-19.

In the afternoon of the same day, the Ecumenical Patriarch received the young men and women of Greek Diaspora attending higher education, to whom he awarded scholarships to enhance their studies, as well as His paternal wishes and His Patriarchal blessing for a fruitful academic career.

The short ceremony was attended by the Metropolitans Athenagoras of Kydonia, Hierarchical Head of the Bosporus Region and Forty Churches Andreas, Hierarchically Head of the Large Community of Stavrodromi George Papaliaris, President of the Association for the Support of Greek Community Foundations, with members of the Board and other Community members.

Orthodox Times