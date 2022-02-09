Pete Davidson Officially Called Kim Kardashian His “Girlfriend”

Jasmine Washington

There’s a new it-couple on the rise, and their names are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Rumors of a potential romance surfaced after the duo shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live sketch in early October and have continued to pick up steam ever since.

Kim and Pete joined the mogul’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker for a fun-filled double date and even vacationed together in the new year. Although their relationship is relatively new, Kim and Pete have remained close but kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures under wraps.

If you’re wondering how this unlikely duo became one of social media’s hottest topics, read our relationship timeline for everything we know so far.

February 7, 2022

Things between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are official. The Saturday Night Live comedian spilled the beans on their relationship status during an interview with People TV. He referred to the reality star as his girlfriend while discussing his experience in the spotlight, and I’ve been swooning ever since.

“Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” Pete said. “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much,” he confirmed.

January 26, 2022

It’s been a busy week for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Fresh off Kim’s meeting with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton and the couple’s appearance at Jeff Bezos’ dinner party, they hit the town for a date night with their friends and family.

Kete was joined by Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian; reality starlets Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro; and KKW Brands CMO Tracy Romulus at Quarters Korean BBQ in Los Angeles. According to People, the crew wound up heading to 60 Out Escape Room after dinner. Sounds like the most fun date night.

January 25, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson took their love affair on the road. On Tuesday, the couple attended a dinner party hosted by billionaire Jeff Bezos in Los Angeles. The couple reportedly arrived together in Kim’s car and hung out at the party for hours before returning to the Beverly Hills hotel, according to TMZ.

According to People, the couple’s appearance came days after Kim had a coffee date with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton on Monday. This meeting was reportedly tied to the mother-daughter duo’s upcoming Gutsy Women Apple TV+ series.

January 19, 2022

Kim Kardashian shared new pics from her tropical baecation with Pete Davidson, and it has left fans wondering if she’s shouting out her new man or if it’s all just one big coincidence.

First, she posed on the sand in the cheekiest string all-black bikini and rocked a matching black hat with the letter P engraved in an old-English font. She didn’t stop there with the subtle hints. She captioned the pic “Beach Party” and used a special ‘P’ emoji.

While Kim could be showcasing clear hints of PDA with her caption, she also could be taking part in the new viral slang, courtesy of rapper Gunna’s single, “Pushin’ P,” where “P” stands for keeping it “player” or keeping it real.

January 4, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson brought their love connection into the new year. Daily Mail obtained photos of the bi-coastal couple boarding a private jet to The Bahamas.

While Kim has yet to post any selfies with her rumored bf during their baecation, she did post a bomb bikini-clad selfie.

December 22, 2021

The holiday season is in full swing, and Pete Davidson just did some major shopping. Photogs snapped pics of the comedian leaving XIV Karats jewelry store with a handful of shopping bags. While deets on his purchases have yet to be revealed, Pete did get into Kim’s Rolls-Royce as he left.

December 21, 2021

Day dates are fun as nighttime ones for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. TMZreleased photos of the couple enjoying breakfast at the Fountain Coffee Room in the Beverly Hills Hotel. Pete smiled in the pic while Kim showed him something on her phone.

December 18, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe for their most recent date night. Kete headed to the comedian’s hometown of Staten Island to check out Spider-Man: No Way Home. Scott Disick joined the new couple as they watched the most recent installation of the hit Marvel franchise.

According to People, the trio went out to eat afterward. A TikTok video captured three women as they anxiously anticipated the trio’s arrival at Staten Island’s Angelina’s restaurant.

November 27, 2021

A breakfast date for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson turned into a once-in-a-lifetime photo op for one fan. According to People, the couple was spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel by a fan stopping for tea and talking on the phone with his mother at the hotel’s bar on Saturday morning.

After noticing the couple, Dutch music journalist Paul Barewijk took selfies with Kim and Pete. “All of a sudden, I looked to my right and saw Pete Davidson,” he told PEOPLE. “I talked further with my mom, and then I thought, ‘Who is he talking with?’ Because I know the latest dating rumors. And so, it was Kim Kardashian!”

Barewijk said the couple “looked happy” and walked away together. “It looked like a date to me,” he said.

November 21, 2021

On Sunday, theDaily Mail reported that Kim and Pete had a romantic date at Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California. November 21. As Pete walked Kim to his Lamborghini SUV, the paparazzi snapped pics of what appears to be a hickey on the left side of Pete’s neck. Other shots showed the couple laughing in Pete’s car and walking to and from the restaurant.

November 19, 2021

Kim Kardashian is having the time of her life in her new relationship with Pete Davidson. According to PageSix, the reality star is “constantly giggling” whenever they’re together. “She’s acting like a teenager,” a source told the outlet. “She’s constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy.”

November 18, 2021

Pete made things Instagram official, sharing a pic from his star-studded pajama-themed birthday party. He wore a pajama top that matched with PJ sets worn by Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, while posing in a group shot with rap icon Flava, Flav.

November 2, 2021

Kim Kardashian took a trip to Pete Davidson’s hometown of Staten Island, New York, for a romantic date night. According to Page Six, Pete wooed Kim with dinner at popular Italian hot-spot Campanias. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a source told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” Kim and Pete managed to “sneak in and out with no security detail insight.”

Another source told Page Six that Kim is “intrigued” by Pete. “She likes him,” the source added.

October 29, 2021

Kim and Pete celebrated spooky season by taking an adventure-filled trip to Knott’s Scary Farm. People obtained photos of the duo holding hands as they rode a rollercoaster at the amusement park. A source told people they were getting to know each other. “They hang in the same circles, so they will be together from time to time,” the source said. “It’s just friends hanging out.”

October 10, 2021

Kim hosted her first-ever appearance on Saturday Night Live.

While she went viral for hilarious depictions of her sisters, she shared an on-screen kiss with Pete in a sketch as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

January 31, 2019

Kim tweeted a picture of her husband Kanye West, celebrating Kid Cudi’s birthday with Timothée Chalamet and Pete. “Happy Birthday @KidCudi,” she captioned the post.

