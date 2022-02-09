In Memory of Seda Sonentz-Papazian

Seda Sonentz-Papazian was born Seda Khatanassian on July 1, 1925 in Khartoum, Sudan to Dr. Yervant Khatanassian and Vergine Alianak. While still a child, the Khatanassian family, which now included Seda’s two younger sisters, Shushi and Dzovig, moved to Cairo, Egypt where Seda spent the remainder of her childhood and formative years. Seda later graduated from the American University of Cairo and began work as a librarian at the American and later British Embassies in Cairo. She married Tatul Sonentz-Papazian and emigrated to the United States in the late 1950s, settling in the Greater Boston area, first in Cambridge where her first son Armen Joseph Sonentz-Papazian was born, and then to Watertown, Massachusetts, where she welcomed her second son Vicken Sonentz-Papazian.

In the late 1960s, Seda began employment as a library cataloguer at Harvard University’s Widener Library, first as a part-time employee and soon thereafter transitioned to full-time employment. More than a half century later, and all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Seda continued to work remotely cataloging books at Harvard University, up until a few weeks before her passing on February 3, 2022.

Seda was the fiercely proud daughter of an Armenian freedom fighter who fought alongside General Andranik during the Armenian Genocide, and she would fondly reminisce with family and friends about her childhood memories of meeting legendary Armenian patriots like General Dro Kanayan, Dr. Hamo Ohanjanian, Ruben Der Minassian and Levon Shant, among many other luminaries. Until the day she died, Armenia, Artsakh and the pursuit of the Armenian Cause remained in her thoughts and prayers.

Seda was predeceased by her father Yervant, her mother Vergine, and sisters Shushi Minasian and her husband Vasken Minasian and Dzovig Kalbian and her husband Ohan Kalbian.

Seda is survived by her husband Tatul; sons Armen and Vicken, his wife Angela Achikgiozian and their two children Ani Mamikonian Zarpas and her husband Eleftherios Larry Zarpas; and Sona Mamikonian, along with her two cherished great-grandchildren Ella Simone Zarpas and Aleksander Simon Papazian. Seda is also survived by her niece Dr. Lori Minasian Throckmorton and her husband Dr. Douglas Throckmorton and their two children Peter Throckmorton and Claire Throckmorton; her nephew Raffi Minasian and wife Carolyn Burger Minasian, and their two children Isabelle Minasian and Aria Minasian; as well as by her nephew Ari Minassian and his partner Jerry MacDonald.

Blessed with a kind and generous heart, along with a strong desire to champion the cause of the most needy and vulnerable amongst us, Seda’s caring and compassionate nature touched her family and friends and all those fortunate enough to be in her life, and will undoubtedly survive her passing.

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS), an internationally renowned charitable organization founded in 1910, held a very special place in Seda’s heart since her mother Vergine worked for the organization beginning in the early 1920s, assisting survivors of the Armenian Genocide. To honor Seda’s last wishes to continue the tradition of helping the homeless, orphaned and most needy in both Armenia and Artsakh, and in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the ARS (80 Bigelow Avenue, #300, Watertown, Massachusetts 02472) or to Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church (38 Elton Avenue, Watertown, Massachusetts 02472).

Memorial service for Seda Sonentz-Papazian will be announced at a later date.

The ARS Central Executive Board and its office staff express deepest sympathies to unger Tatul Sonentz-Papazian and his family on the passing of his wife, Seda.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern US Central Committee, the Boston Sardarabad Gomidehoutiun, and The Armenian Weekly and Hairenik Weekly newspapers extend our deepest condolences to our dedicated unger Tatul Sonentz-Papazian, the entire Sonentz-Papazian family, their friends and loved ones.

Guest Contributor

Armenian Weekly