Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss Armenia-Turkey normalization

Siranush Ghazanchyan

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Department of State reports.

Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu discussed ways to further coordination and NATO unity.

The leaders discussed Turkey-Armenia normalization and additional steps the United States could take to support these efforts. They also reviewed opportunities to maintain a robust U.S.-Turkey bilateral relationship.

