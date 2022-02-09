AYF-ER announces the re-establishment of Albany’s “Shoushi” Chapter

TROY, NY—The Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern Region Central Executive is proud to announce the re-establishment of the AYF Albany “Shoushi” Chapter, the sixth joint junior-senior chapter in the region.

The following eight members took their oaths on Sunday during the chapter’s first official meeting at Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Church: Alec Bardakjian, Yervant Bardakjian, Amy Karageozian, Lily Karageozian, Nanor Karageozian, Saro Karageozian, Garabed Minassian and Raffi Rejebian.

An executive body was elected during the general meeting. Garabed Minassian will serve as chairman. Saro Karageozian will serve as treasurer, and Yervant Bardakjian will serve as secretary.

AYF-CE vice chair Aram Balian attended the “Shoushi” Chapter’s first general meeting. “In these trying times for our community and nation, the AYF Central Executive is incredibly proud of the Albany community and chapter for its resolve and determination,” said Balian. “Coming together to rebuild the Albany ‘Shoushi’ chapter is a wonderful step for both the Albany community, the region and the AYF-YOARF.”

The Albany “Shoushi” Chapter was formed in 1993 during the First Artsakh War. At its peak, it had over 25 members and served an important role in the region for over 20 years. Unfortunately, around 2010, the chapter was dissolved as membership slowly dwindled. The chapter, however, has a strong alumni presence and is fortunate to have the guiding hand of Antranig Karageozian as ARF advisor.

“I am so happy to see our youth re-establish the Albany ‘Shoushi’ Chapter,” said Karageozian, a founding member of the chapter and its first president. “Watching my children Saro and Nanor take their oaths and join this historic organization reminded me of my youth and just how important the AYF was, and is, to this community and region. I look forward to guiding these young members as they help their chapter grow and develop. There is work to be done, and I am confident that this chapter is up to the challenge!”

Archpriest Fr. Gomidas Baghsarian was also in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony and blessed the new members. Though retired, Fr. Gomidas travels from Providence every other weekend to preside over badarak and other church related services for the Albany community. The AYF-YOARF CE is grateful that a pillar of the region and greater Armenian community is available to help guide the new members of the Albany “Shoushi” chapter as they begin anew.

During their general meeting, the “Shoushi” Chapter decided to focus on community outreach, fundraising and social activities. Members also discussed numerous events and shared ideas on future planning and implementation.

“I’m really looking forward to getting this chapter off the ground,” said Saro Karageozian. “I have been participating in AYF events with the “Hyortik” Chapter in Queens, but finally having a home chapter in my community is fantastic. I can’t wait to see what this executive and this chapter can do.”

The AYF-ER CE congratulates the Armenian community of Albany and the newly re-established AYF “Shoushi” Chapter. “Our youth are the future of the Armenian nation, and we are excited to see where this small, but dedicated, chapter and community will go as we further our goals of a united, free and independent Armenia and Artsakh,” said Balian. “We hope for nothing but the best for our newest members as they begin their AYF journey.”

AYF-YOARF

Armenian Weekly