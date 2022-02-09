Armenian actor Ruben Karapetyan dies at 74

Armenian actor Ruben Karapetyan has passed away at the age of 74, the Hrachya Ghaplanyan Drama Theater in Yerevan broke the news on Facebook on Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that the Hrachya Ghaplanyan Drama Theater had a big loss. Our longtime friend, kind, patriotic, talented man and Honored Artist of Armenia Ruben Karapetyan passed away,” the theater said in a statement, offering condolences to the artist’s family and friends.

Karapetyan was an actor at the Drama Theater starting from 1972. Also, he appeared in a number of films.

Ruben Karapetyan was awarded the title of Honored Artist of Armenia in 2004.

