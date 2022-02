Olympics: Armenian skier Katya Galstyan finishes 80th in sprint

Armenian skier Katya Galstyan finished in 80th among 90 athletes in the Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s Sprint Free Qualification at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 29-year-old athlete recorded a result of 4:00.48, Armsport reported.

The fastest 30 athletes qualify to the quarterfinals.

Galstyan and Armenia’s Angelina Muradyan will compete at the Women’s 10km Classic event on February 10.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/02/08/Olympics-Katya-Galstyan/2638094