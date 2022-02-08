Letter of protest of Bartholomew on the incident of the Monastery of Panagia Soumela

The Ecumenical Patriarch Mr. Bartholomew sent to the Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey Mr. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, a letter of protest on the incident of unlawful exploitation of the Patriarchal and Stavropegian Monastery of Panagia Soumela of Trabzon. A letter of protest against the insult of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the greek heritage of Pontus, but also of the monument of world religious and cultural heritage. This arises from the availability of its spaces, according to the visual material circulating on the internet, for purposes that are not in line with its religious character and history.

It is known that the ancient Soumela Monastery today functions as a museum, with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey bearing the responsibility of its sound management and protection in every respect.

It is also recalled that a few years ago, in a similar case of profanation of Haghia Sophia in the City, which then functioned as a museum, one New Year’s Eve, Ecumenical Patriarch had strongly protested to the then-responsible Minister, who hastened to renounce the unacceptable act by revoking the relevant permission.

Further to the abovementioned letter of protest, the Ecumenical Patriarch had this afternoon a telephone conversation with Mr. Ersoy.

Orthodox Times