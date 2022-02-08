International Symposium at the Halki Seminary: Its reopening is a matter of human rights

With the scientific suggestions of the other participants, the work of the international scientific symposium entitled “From the saddest to the most cherished: wish and prayer”, organized yesterday at the Theological School of Halki and continued with the blessing of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who also announced the beginning of its work.

During this second day of work, suggestions were made regarding the reopening of the School as a matter of human rights and religious freedoms, as well as the preservation of the invaluable cultural wealth of the library and the archive of the School.

Professor A. Tselikas made an extensive report, but also the perspectives and possibilities of adapting the School to the modern educational and academic data, in order to be, as always, a pioneer in the field of Letters and especially in the sacred science.

An extensive constructive discussion followed with the participation of the listeners on the above interesting issues, which concluded the work of the symposium.

Photos: Kostas Tzivanidis

Orthodox Times