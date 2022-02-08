Benedict XVI responds to abuse report: I express my heartfelt request for forgiveness

Pope emeritus Benedict XVI‘s secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein has released a letter in which the Pope emeritus asks for forgiveness from victims of sexual abuse.

In it, Benedict XVI writes: “I can only express to all the victims of sexual abuse my profound shame, my deep sorrow and my heartfelt request for forgiveness.”

At 94 years old, the Pope emeritus recalls that he has “had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church.” And that “All the greater is my pain for the abuses and the errors that occurred in those different places during the time of my mandate.”

His letter is accompanied by a report prepared by a group of his collaborators, in which they analyze accusations alleging Benedict XVI of having mishandled up to four cases of sexual abuse as Archbishop of Munich and Freising.

They say that: “In none of the cases analyzed by the expert report was Joseph Ratzinger aware of sexual abuse committed or suspicion of sexual abuse committed by priests.” And that “The expert report provides no evidence to the contrary.”

