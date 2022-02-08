ABGU Manoogian-Demirdjian School’s Varsity Basketball Team Completes Perfect Season

CANOGA PARK, Calif.—The AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School’s Varsity basketball team recently completed a perfect season, with an incredible record of 21 to 0 leading into playoffs.

Led by Head Coach Nareg Kopooshian and assistant coaches Armen Leylekian and Chris Tchamkertenian, the Titans won their second consecutive League Championship by defeating Pacifica Christian in the final game. The team looks to make another run in the CIF Playoffs where they came up short last season in the semifinal game, but qualified for the State Playoffs for the first time in school history.

This is the first time where an undefeated season was achieved with the longest active winning streak with respects to Varsity Boy’s Basketball at the school. Led by a group of juniors and seniors, this veteran group looks to make some noise in division 3A, where they will be competing against other big named schools.

The CIF playoff schedule will be announced on February 8 at 12:00 p.m., during which time the Titans will be back in the film room and gym preparing to make their school and community proud.

