Macron thanks diplomats and soldiers who participated in the operation of returning eight Armenian detainees

Siranush Ghazanchyan

French President Emmanuel Macron has thanked diplomats and soldiers who participated in the operation of returning eight Armenian detainees.

“Eight Armenian detainees were released by Azerbaijan and transferred from Baku to Yerevan. They are reunited with their families, from whom they had been separated for several months. Thank you to our diplomats as well as to our soldiers mobilized in this operation. We are going forward,” Macron said in a Twitter post.

Huit détenus arméniens ont été remis en liberté par l’Azerbaïdjan et transférés de Bakou vers Erevan. Ils retrouvent leurs familles dont ils étaient séparés depuis plusieurs mois. Merci à nos diplomates ainsi qu’à nos militaires mobilisés dans cette opération. On avance ! https://t.co/7IVoxX7b9q pic.twitter.com/ho1cxIHWco — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 7, 2022

