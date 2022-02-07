 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Macron thanks diplomats and soldiers who participated in the operation of returning eight Armenian detainees

2022-02-07

Siranush Ghazanchyan

French President Emmanuel Macron has thanked diplomats and soldiers who participated in the operation of returning eight Armenian detainees.

“Eight Armenian detainees were released by Azerbaijan and transferred from Baku to Yerevan. They are reunited with their families, from whom they had been separated for several months. Thank you to our diplomats as well as to our soldiers mobilized in this operation. We are going forward,” Macron said in a Twitter post.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Yorumlar kapatıldı.