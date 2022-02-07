Ecumenical Patriarch: We will continue to fight for the reopening of the Halki School

The determination of the Mother Church of Constantinople to continue its struggle for the reopening of the Holy Theological School of Halki, was expressed by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, in his speech at the beginning of a two-day international scientific conference.

The Conference is held at the Theological School of Halki, on the occasion of the completion of 50 years since the operation of the School was stopped. The title of the Conference is “From the sad to the happiest: wish and prayer”.

Earlier, the Ecumenical Patriarch performed the Divine Liturgy which held in the chapel of Panagia Kamariotissa, in the Ceremony Hall of the School, in memory of the Patriarch Photios of Constantinople and founder of the Holy Trinity Monastery of Halki.

Also present were the Metropolitans Mr. Apostolos of Geron Derkon, Mr. Dimitrios of Geron Prigiponnison, Mr. Nektarios of Anthidona, the Commissioner of the Holy Sepulchre in the Constantinople, the Metropolitan Mr. Meliton of Philadelphia, the members of the Ephorate of the Holy Monastery,the Metropolitan Mr. Maximos of Silivria, the Metropolitan Mr. Andreas of Saranta Ekklisies, the Metropolitan Mr. Joachim of Prussa, the Bishop Mr. Adrianos of Alikarnassos, clergy, monks and nuns, as well as believers from Constantinople, the Princes’ Islands and abroad.

In his speech the Ecumenical Patriarch pointed out that in the 127 years of its operation, the Holy Halki Seminary, gave “to the Great Church and to Orthodoxy around the world ” Teachers of Orthodox Christian Theology “,” who served with sacrifice the people of God and the sacred science” .

“In the previous year, 50 years have passed since the education of the Theological Department of our School. We will continue to fight at all levels for the reopening of the Halki Seminary. We want the Halki Seminary to teach ecclesiastical theology again and cultivate the orthodox Christian witness to the modern human.

Orthodox Times