Another sign of positive development: EU’s Charles Michel on release of eight Armenian POWs

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The release by Azerbaijan and reparation to Armenia of 8 Armenian detainees is another sign of positive developments following the meeting with the President of France Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President oft the European Council Charles Michel said in a Twitter post.

“The EU supports stability and prosperity in the region,” he said.

