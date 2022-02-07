ABMDR research published in leading medical journal

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — An article containing the findings of a major COVID-19 research conducted by the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR) has been published in “Frontiers in Immunology,” one of the world’s leading medical

journals. The results of the landmark research, which was conducted by ABMDR in collaboration with various Armenian scientists, pertain to the specific manners in which the COVID-19 virus affects ethnic Armenians. The article was published in the February 3 issue of “Frontiers in Immunology.”

A preeminent journal in its field, “Frontiers in Immunology” publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research across basic, translational, and clinical immunology. “Frontiers in Immunology” is the official Journal of the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS).

“I think this is a historic milestone, as the results of a critically-important and timely research conducted by a team of Armenian scientists is being shared with the global medical community, contributing to a better understanding of a devastating pandemic,” said ABMDR president Dr. Frieda Jordan.

The ABMDR article, published in the “Viral Immunology” section of “Frontiers in Immunology,” was co-authored by Dr. Anahit Hovhannisyan, Dr. Vergine Madelian, Dr. Sevak Avagyan, Dr. Mihran Nazaretyan, Armine Hyussyan, Alina Sirunyan, Rubina Arakelyan, Zorayr Manukyan, Levon Yepiskoposyan, Karine R Mayilyan and Dr. Jordan.

ABMDR’s COVID-19 research was supported in part by Dr. Carolann and George Najarian and the Armenian Medical Society of California.

Armenian Weekly