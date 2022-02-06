Patriarchal Vespers in memory of Saint Photios at the Theological School of Halki

On the evening of Saturday, February 5, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew arrived at the Theological School of Halki and was welcomed by the Abbot, Bishop Cassianos of Arabissos, as well as the fraternity surrounding him.

Afterwards, the Ecumenical Patriarch officiated on the evening of the feast of Saint Photios in the chapel of Panagia Kamariotissa next to the Ceremony Hall of the School.

The prayer attended The Commissioner of the Holy Sepulcher in Constantinople, Archbishop Anthidonos Nektarios.

Believers from the island and Constantinople, as well as a group of pilgrims from Athens and Thessaloniki, attended the congregation.

Photos: Costas Tzivanidis

Orthodox Times