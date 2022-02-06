Memory of Saint Photios the Great

Our Holy Orthodox Church celebrates the memory of one of the greatest Patriarchs of Constantinople and one of the greatest writers and theologians of the Ecumenical Church, the Great Photios.

He was born in 820 AD. to a wealthy family who fought for the veneration and restoration of holy icons. He received a great education and excelled in letters and science.

At first, he successfully held high political offices. When Patriarch Ignatius was forcibly removed from the See of Constantinople, Photios was the only hope for the Church to emerge from the crisis. Within six days he was ordained deacon, presbyter, and bishop, and set his office and his life in the service of the Church.

He vehemently fought against the various enemies of the Church, and especially against the innovative western Christians, even reaching the demise of Pope Nicholas. However, Emperor Leo deposed Photios and so he ended his turbulent life in exile in a monastery.

It is widely acknowledged that Photios was a great hierarch and ecumenical teacher. He promoted and defended the Greek Orthodox tradition and education.

Source: Church of Cyprus

Orthodox Times