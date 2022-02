Last farewell to Armenian composer (LIVE)

Last farewell is being held Sunday to Armenian composer Artur Grigoryan.

By the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia, a government commission was formed to organize the funeral of Artur Grigoryan, headed by the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan.

People’s Artist of Armenia, composer Artur Grigoryan died on February 4, he was 63 years old.

https://news.am/eng/news/685535.html