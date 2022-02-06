Iran FM felicitates 30th anniversary of establishment of relations with Armenia

In his congratulatory message, Amirabdollahian said that Iran was one of the first countries which recognized the independence of Armenia and established official diplomatic relations with the country.

Relations between the two countries have been expanded during the past year in different areas, he said, noting that signing various agreements have strengthened the legal bases of bilateral cooperation.

The foreign minister voiced Tehran’s readiness to give a boost to bilateral and regional cooperation with Armenia.

9341**7129

