Artsakh Army denies shooting in the direction of Azerbaijani settlement

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Artsakh Ministry of Defense has refuted the reports in Azerbaijani media, claiming that the units of the Defense Army opened fire in the direction of the settlement of Ghapanlu in Azerbaijan

“The report is false and has nothing to do with reality,” Artsakh’s Defense Minustry said.

It added that the ceasefire was actually violated by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the mentioned area.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry reaffirms its commitment to the trilateral ceasefire agreements and calls on Azerbaijan to refrain from such provocations..

https://en.armradio.am/2022/02/06/artsakh-army-denies-shooting-in-the-direction-of-azerbaijani-settlement/