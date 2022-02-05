Wirestock: Armenian company raises $2.3M to help visual content creators earn passive income

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian Wirestock company has raised $2.3 million to help visual content creators earn passive income, Tech Times reports.

The company just raised a round of investments with participation from Vulcan Capital, 2048 Ventures, Graph Ventures, A. Partners, I2BF, S7V and others. A no-brainer service for visual creators, Wirestock will be adding more monetization channels, API integrations with creative platforms and ability to sell NFTs in the near future.

Wirestock is a new platform that helps visual content creators monetize their photos, graphics and videos in seconds. The platform automates content tagging and gives creators one-door access to the largest content marketplaces including Shutterstock, Adobe, Pond5, Alamy, Freepik and many others.

Creators simply post their content with a few clicks and start getting sales from multiple marketplaces through their Wirestock account. The company has helped creators generate over $1 million in sales in 2021 alone and is projected to grow tenfold in 2022.

Talented creators from all over the world are joining the platform with more than 5 million files already uploaded. Thousands of them are also making money by generating sales on 10+ marketplaces; something they would have never even considered doing prior.

“Millions of people produce commercial content without even being aware of it. Wirestock has become really good at finding such creators and helping them sell their visual work online. That is why for many of them, it’s their first experience earning money with their content,” says Mikayel Khachatryan, CEO of Wirestock.

