PM Pashinyan’s visit to Turkey not being considered – MFA

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minisyer Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Turkey is not being discussed, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahsn Hunanyan says.

“Prme Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Turkey and his participation in the Antalya diplomatic conference is not discussed,” yhe Spokesperson said.

The comments come after some mefia ouylets quoted Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay as saying that PM Pashinyan would visit Turkey in March.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Armenia’s special representative for dialogue with Turkey have been invited to the forum. The decision on participation is yet to be made.

