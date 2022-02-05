NAASR to host webinar on “Medieval Armenia in Los Angeles: Manuscripts at the Getty Museum”

BELMONT, Mass. — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), the Ararat-Eskijian Museum and the J. Paul Getty Museum will present a webinar with Dr. Elizabeth Morrison on “Medieval Armenia in Los Angeles: Manuscripts at the Getty Museum” on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 7 pm (Eastern) / 4 pm (Pacific).

The webinar will be accessible live on Zoom (registration required) and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel.

In this talk, Dr. Elizabeth Morrison, Senior Curator of Manuscripts at the J. Paul Getty Museum, will discuss the small but important collection of Armenian manuscripts at the Getty. Highlights will include leaves by perhaps the most famous Armenian illuminator, T’oros Roslin; a new acquisition formerly unknown to manuscript scholars; and a Gospel book the Getty has been putting back together for almost 40 years.

Morrison is Senior Curator of Manuscripts at the J. Paul Getty Museum. During her 25 years there, she has curated numerous exhibitions, including “Imagining the Past in France, 1250-1500” in 2010 and “Book of Beasts: The Bestiary in the Medieval World in 2019,” both of which were finalists for the College Arts Association award for outstanding exhibition catalogue. She has served on the boards of the International Center of Medieval Art and the Medieval Academy of America, and is currently the Vice President of the Association of Art Museum Curators.

