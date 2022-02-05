Kim Kardashian slams Kanye West’s ‘obsession with trying to control and manipulate’ divorce

Kim Kardashian dragged Kanye West on social media for publicly “attacking” her, claiming he’s obsessed with trying to “control and manipulate” their ongoing divorce, Page Six reported.

The Skims founder posted a scathing statement to Instagram on Friday after her estranged husband told his followers that his daughter North was going on TikTok against his will.

“Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian, 41, said in the statement on Friday. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

She continued, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Kardashian said that all she’s wanted from the beginning of their break-up is to have a “healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” for the sake of their four children.

“It saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she said. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

West, 44, took to Instagram earlier Friday to call out Kardashian for allowing their 8-year-old daughter to post content on the video-sharing app.

Kardashian and North launched the joint account in November 2021.

Panorama.AM