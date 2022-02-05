Exhibition in Mexico dedicated to 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The opening ceremony of the exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Mexico took place on February 2 in the open-air gallery of the Alley of Friendly Cultures in the center of Mexico City.

Officials from the Mexico City Hall and the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia made speeches. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Mexican Foreign Ministry and the Armenian community, as well as ambassadors of a number of countries accredited to Mexico.

The photos will be displayed in the gallery until April 3.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu