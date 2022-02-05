Composer Artur Grigoryan to be buried at Yerevan Municipal Pantheon

Composer and People’s Artist of Armenia Artur Grigoryan will be buried at the Yerevan Municipal Pantheon, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reported on Saturday.

Grigoryan’s funeral service will be held at the Aram Khachatryan Concert Hall on February 5, from 5pm to 8pm, while a farewell ceremony for the artist will take place on February 6, from 11am to 1pm, the ministry said.

By Nikol Pashinyan’s decision, a commission has been set up to organize the composer’s funeral. The commission is headed by Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan.

Artur Grigoryan passed away on Friday at the age of 63 after long illness.

Panorama.AM