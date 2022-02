Armenian Ambassador, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense discuss issues of bilateral cooperation

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On February 4, Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts had a phone call with Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, the Armenian Embassy in the US informs.

The sides touched upon bilateral defense cooperation issues within the framework of the Strategic dialogue and agreed upon the avenues to further the development of the bilateral relations.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu