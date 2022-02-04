Three Saints that everyone should know

The first is the Saint Distance.

It means to have distinction. Do not suffocate the other person with your presence. Sometimes you know, getting away from someone, is the only solution so as not to ruin the relationship.

The second is Saint Patience.

Great Saint. If you make her your friend, will help you face all the difficulties of life. No matter how big or scary they look.

And the third is Saint Silence.

It’s hard to make her your friend. To be silent is even harder. It is an art to know how to speak. But it is a greater art to be able to be silent. To not hurt. To not despair. To not betray. To not be proud. What comes out of the mouth, that’s it that makes us unclean…

Distance, Patience, and Silence…

Three Saints worth making friends…Many times neither effort, repentance, nor crosses attract the Grace. There are secrets. The important thing is to get out of the ostensible and get to the essence of it. Whatever is done, should be done out of love.

Saint Porphyrios of Kafsokalivia

Orthodox Times