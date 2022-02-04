Portantino Visits Armenian American Museum Construction Site

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California welcomed Senator Anthony J. Portantino for a special visit to the construction site of the landmark center. The museum commenced construction on the Foundation Phase of the project in summer 2021.

“It is truly exciting to witness the progress on the construction of the Armenian American Museum,” stated Senator Anthony J. Portantino. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to contribute and support the creation of an incredible institution that will enrich the lives of generations to come.”

Senator Portantino has been a steadfast supporter and strong advocate for the Armenian American Museum. During his tenure in the State Senate, he has worked with the Governor and State Legislature to secure $8.8 million of state funding in support of the project including a new $1.8 million state grant following the historic Groundbreaking Ceremony in Summer 2021. The State of California has invested a total of $9.8 million of state funding in support of the cultural and educational center.

From l to r: Executive Chairman, Berdj Karapetian; Board of Trustees Co-Treasurer, Talin Yacoubian; Sen. Anthony Portantino; Museum Executive Director Shant Sahakian and Executive Vice Chairman, Zaven Kazazian

The Armenian American Museum is a world class cultural and educational institution that is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.

The mission of the museum is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The vision is a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

Asbarez