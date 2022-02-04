Organisation of international scientific symposium at the Theological School of Halki

With the venerable blessing of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on February 6 and 7, 2022 at the premises of the Holy Theological School the international scientific symposium entitled “From the more sorrowful to the more pleasing: wish and pray” will take place.

This event is organized on the occasion of the completion, at the end of the year, of the half-century from the unjust suspension of the operation of the Theological School (1971) and thirty years since the falling asleep of the last Scholar in the Lord, the blessed Metropolitan Maximos of Stavroupolis, (1991).

The Ecumenical Patriarch will deliver a keynote address at the beginning of the symposium, while presentations will be made by Hierarchs of the Throne and other clergy, graduates of the School, University Professors of Greece, and other countries.

Greetings will be addressed by representatives of institutions and bodies, including the Vice President of the European Commission Mr. Margaritis Schoinas.

Through the scientific presentations of the symposium, there will be highlighted the personality and contribution of the late Metropolitan Stavroupolis Maximos, but also the history of the Theological School, as well as the modern possibilities of its activity under the current regime and its contribution to the field of Education, Theology, and dialogue.

Organization: Holy Theological School of Halki

Scientific collaborator: Professor Symeon Paschalidis

International organizational support: Irini Vantaraki

