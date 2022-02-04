Composer Arthur Grigoryan dead aged 63, Armenian prominent composer and songwriter

Born in Yerevan on July 31, 1958, he studied composition class at Yerevan Conservatory of Music after Tigran Chukhajyan and graduated from Conservatory of Music after Romanos Melikyan/1979/.

Artur Grigoryan has composed many songs, musicals for children, organized events, festivals, popular concerts

He is the author and producer of many awards ceremonies and shows such as “AYO” (“YES”), “777”, “Yntsa” and “ASUP” competitions. He has created many TV shows.

Arthur Grigoryan initiated and led the popular music program at the Yerevan Academy of Arts and Drama. He is the author of the “Green Zone” and “Artsakh Voices” projects.

