Armenian composer Artur Grigoryan dies at 63

Famous Armenian composer Artur Grigoryan has passed away at the age of 63 after long illness.

The composer died in the hospital on Friday, February 4.

A composer with Artsakh roots, Artur Grigoryan was born in Yerevan on July 31, 1958. In 1992, he was appointed Chairman of the National Philharmonic Agency of Armenia and led the State Jazz Band of Armenia until 1994.

In 1994, Grigoryan founded the State Song Theater of Armenia and was its artistic director. In 1995-1998, he headed the Yerevan Youth Palace. Since 2001, Grigoryan was a board member of the Armenian Public TV and Radio Company, serving as its consultant from 2009.

Panorama.AM