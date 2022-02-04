Air pollution exceeds safety limits in Yerevan

The concentration of pollutants in the air of downtown Yerevan exceeded safety limits from January 20 to February 1, according to data released by the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center of Armenia’s Ministry of Environment on Thursday.

Meanwhile, air pollution exceeded safety limits in Nor Nork district of the capital on 24-25 January and in Shengavit district – on 20-23 January.

The air quality monitoring revealed that the concentration of nitrogen oxide and sulphur dioxide was within the accepted norms in the city during this period.

A separate monitoring carried out on 17-31 January revealed that air pollution in the towns of Alaverdi and Hrazdan also exceeded safe levels on 18 January and 21 January, respectively.

