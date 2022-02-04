A network of TUMO centers and boxes to open in Germany

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Today, TUMO and the KfW Development Bank signed an agreement to establish a network of TUMO centers and boxes in Germany.

During the signing event, Chief Digital Officer of KfW, Michael Strauss, stated that “Opening TUMO Berlin was a significant first step and provides an excellent resource for teens in Berlin. Signing today’s agreement is a major evolution because it provides a framework to scale the success in Berlin across Germany. We look forward to seeing more TUMO centers in Germany.”

The event was attended by German Deputy Ambassador in Armenia Klaus Wendelberger, the leadership of the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, and representatives from the KfW Development Bank. In his address, TUMO’s head of development Pegor Papazian emphasized, “Our German partners are pioneering with us the concept of TUMO as a national initiative, with all the benefits of increased efficiency, reduced cost, and, most importantly, a more widely distributed positive impact on the next generation of innovators nationwide.”

The story behind the launch of the TUMO center in Berlin dates back to 2018, when the former German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the Yerevan headquarters. TUMO Berlin was launched in January 2020, initiating TUMO’s partnership with KfW. The center will soon mark its second anniversary.

The upcoming German centers will adopt the TUMO Berlin experience with ten learning areas: programming, music, robotics, animation, 3D modeling, filmmaking, game development, graphic design, drawing, and photography.

With an international network of centers in countries such as France, Russia, Albania, Ukraine, and Lebanon, TUMO’s next locations include cities in the U.S. and Portugal.

