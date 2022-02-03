Some 60 Passengers Flew to Istanbul on Inaugural Flight

The governments of Turkey and Armenia agreed to begin charter flights between Yerevan and Istanbul as a precursor to talks to normalize relations between Ankara and Yerevan.

Armenia’s FlyOne Armenia and Turkey’s Pegasus airlines were chosen to carry out the flights.

FlyOne’s inaugural flight to Istanbul took off from Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport on Wednesday. Airline officials said some 60 passengers boarded the flight to Istanbul.

At the terminal at Zvartnots, which featured photographs by Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Guler in an exhibit called “Eye on Istanbul,” FlyOne’s board chairman Aram Ananyan joined the passengers and flew on the inaugural flight.

Upon arriving in Istanbul, the passengers were greeted by reporters from all leading Turkish media outlets.

Ananyan told reporters that restoring the Yerevan-Istanbul flight route is important to his company, saying “we represent aviation and do not want to discuss politics. That is not our mission.”

“Our mission is to offer high-quality, affordable and safe aviation services, which will enable people and cities to be connected; economic and business ties get boosted, tourism and mutual visits intensify and we will do everything to fulfill our mission duly. We believe that launch of these flights is important also in terms of connecting the Armenian community [in Turkey] with Armenia,” Ananyan said in his remarks.

Ananyan met with the Armenia Patriarch of Istanbul Archbishop Sahak II.

The patriarchate said in a statement that Sahak II welcomed the resumption of direct flights between Armenia and Turkey and added that the Armenian community is also welcoming this step. He expressed hope that the re-launch of flights will be a positive factor for encouraging the normal course of relations between the two countries. The patriarch expressed conviction that the opportunity for direct connection is invaluable in terms of mutual awareness of the two peoples and countries.

Ananyan expressed hope to the Patriarch that the representatives of the Armenian community of Turkey will assist in their efforts and will use the direct flights.

Asbarez