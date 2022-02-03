Italian pianist Francesco Di Cristofaro to perform Komitas in Madrid

Italian pianist and accordionist Francesco Di Cristofaro will perform music pieces by renowned Armenian composer and folk-collector Komitas at a concert in Madrid, the Armenian Embassy in Spain reported on Wednesday.

The Komitas Piano Project concert will be held at Espacio Ronda in Madrid on February 6. The program features Komitas’ piano works written between 1906 and 1911.

Born in recent years of study and research on the Armenian musical tradition, the Komitas Piano Project aims to disseminate and make known, especially to the Western public, the extraordinary figure of Komitas Vardapet, who became an icon and symbol of identity of the Armenian people.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/02/03/Italian-pianist-Komitas/2635621