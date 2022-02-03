Austrians to build ski resort in Armenia

On 3 February, after the session of Armenian-Austrian intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation, two memorandums on tourism and energy were signed in Yerevan.

Within the framework of the signed documents, one of the Austrian companies is planning to build a new skiing complex in Armenia. Cooperation in the sphere of energy is also connected with the modernization of Sevan-Hrazdan cascade of hydroelectric power stations.

The office of the Austrian Development Agency already opened in Armenia will boost cooperation, which is currently confined to the sphere of agriculture.

A wide range of issues related to the development of cooperation in the spheres of trade, industry, innovations, digitalization, intellectual property, healthcare and high technologies were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting was followed by a business forum with the participation of more than 200 business representatives from both sides.

https://news.am/eng/news/685123.html