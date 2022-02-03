Armen Ashotyan: There is ‘fertile ground’ for change of power in Armenia

Vice President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan on Thursday shared the findings of a public opinion survey among Armenian residents conducted by the International Republican Institute.

Data was collected throughout Armenia between November 22 and December 5, 2021 through phone interviews.

“The most striking findings included:

• 46% of the respondents think that the country is heading in the wrong direction. Only 34% think the opposite.

• People are most satisfied with the work of the ombudsman’s office. The prime minister’s office comes 7th on the list.

• The lowest rated were the backpack-controlled National Assembly, the usurped Constitutional Court and the infamous Supreme Judicial Council led by [Gagik] Jhangiryan.

• The majority of people do not believe that the unblocking of communications with Azerbaijan and Turkey will contribute to the economic development of Armenia.

• In the current situation, 29% are in favor of delimitation and demarcation with Azerbaijan, while 57% are against, twice as much.

• 85% of the respondents are in favor of the recognition of Artsakh’s independence or its unification with Armenia as an acceptable solution to the conflict. Only 11% favor the establishment of its status within Russia,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The key conclusions are the following:

• People are dissatisfied with the policies run by the ruling regime.

• Nikol’s and his team’s efforts to feed people lies through the conspiratorial policy agreed with Azerbaijan and Turkey are not successful, at least for now.

• There is fertile ground for a change of power.

• The rest is the problem of the opposition,” Ashotyan noted.

Panorama.AM