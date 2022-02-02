ZARA now sells clothes with Made in Armenia label

Sevag Djidjirian and his Armenia-based TEXAS production company recently became famous.

His knitwear company has produced clothes with the Made in Armenia label for ZARA – one of the largest clothing brands in the world.

© Copyright of this report belongs to the Civilitas Foundation. In accordance with the editorial policy of CivilNet (the media project of the Civilitas Foundation), materials may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior consent of CivilNet. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApbWWSZtrUI