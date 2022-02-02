Upcoming UN event to be co-sponsored by Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

This February, the Department of Inter-Orthodox, Ecumenical and Interfaith Relations of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America will participate in the 60th Session of the Commission for Social Development at the United Nations. The Department will co-sponsor a virtual side event on divestment from extractive industries as part of the Archdiocese’s commitment to a more sustainable future.

The event, entitled “Divestment from Extractive Industries: Building Forward for a Resilient and Sustainable Recovery & Implementing Inclusive Practices in line with the 2030 Agenda,” will be in collaboration with the NGO Mining Working Group, VIVAT International, and the Sisters of Charity Federation.

This interactive panel will address the best practices and policies for governments to moderate extractives and promote a new course for recovery from COVID-19 to greener economies. It will review the negative impacts of the extractive industries and address key questions in relation to new policies and implementation of the 2030 Agenda. Topics for discussion will include: (a) the urgency of divestment from extractive industries, (b) alternative investments for building forward for resilient, sustainable, and green recovery, i.e., Samaritan economy and nature-based solutions, and (c) impacts of green economy recovery for food security and livelihood and creating decent work. These issues and potential solutions must be considered in order to create an economy that is equitable for all.

Notable speakers include Theodota Nantsou, the Environmental Policy Coordinator for WWF Greece, Antonis Kalogerakis, the Head of the Institute of Theology & Ecology at the Orthodox Academy of Crete, Greece, and Kalmar Zvezdan Programme Coordinator, Centre for Ecology and Sustainable Development – CEKOR, Serbia, along with Brother Rodrigo Peret of the Churches and Mining Network, Brazil, Samuel Drempetic, the Head of Ethical Investment of Steyler Bank, Germany, and Himanshu Sharma from the UN Environment Programme.

The event is open to the public. All are welcome to join and participate. Please register here.

If you would like to learn more about the work of the Archdiocese at the United Nations, please email ecumenical@goarch.org.

Orthodox Times