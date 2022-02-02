Pope Francis says devotion to the saints should not be treated as superstition

Pope Francis began his General Audience with a humorous reflection on the topic of his catechesis, namely, the communion of saints.

POPE FRANCIS

“We often say in the Creed, I believe in the communion of saints. But if we’re asked what is meant by the communion of saints, I remember that as a kid, I would immediately answer, Oh, it’s the saints when they receive communion.”

He explained that the communion of saints means being able to ask the saints who are in heaven to intercede and ask God for help. He said it’s important to understand that God is the one who performs the miracle, not the saint, who is a mediator.

POPE FRANCIS

“It is not something magical, it is not a superstition, devotion to the saints. It is simply speaking with a brother, a sister, who is in front of God, who has lived a just life, a holy life, an exemplary life, and who is now in front of God. And I talk to this brother, to this sister, and I ask them for their intercession for my needs.”

At the end of his weekly catechesis, a person in the audience started yelling, but the Pope’s microphone made it difficult to hear.

Nevertheless, the Pope did not ignore what happened, and interrupted his speech.

POPE FRANCIS

“I would like to conclude with a prayer for him, our brother who is suffering, poor man. He was yelling because he is suffering. He has some need. Do not turn deaf ears to the need of this brother. Let us pray together to Our Lady for him.”

The man had shouted against the use of face masks and directed some insults at the Pope and the Church.

As he has done throughout this catechetical series, the Pope concluded with a prayer to St. Joseph. Pope Francis also shared a personal fact. He said that he has said this prayer every day for more than 40 years.

JRB

