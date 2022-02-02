Meeting of the Archbishop of Australia with the Secretary General of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy

“The role of the Church is key in preserving the identity of our expatriates”, stressed Maximos Harakopoulos.

“The role of the Church is crucial in maintaining the identity of Greek expatriates and strengthening their relationship with their homeland. And this role becomes even more fertile and fruitful when there are shepherds with the wisdom and energy that distinguishes Archbishop Makarios of Australia. His work acquires special value, as he lives and promotes an important part of Hellenes abroad on this distant continent, who feels proud of his national origin “.

The above was emphasized by the Secretary-General of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy, Dr. Maximos Harakopoulos, after the meeting he had with His Eminence Archbishop Makarios of Australia, who is paying an official visit to Greece and has a series of meetings with state, political, and ecclesiastical figures.

Maximos Harakopoulos also noted in his statement: “I had the opportunity to be thoroughly informed by the Archbishop about the situation prevailing in the Greek community in Australia, as well as the return to normalcy of the Church of Australia communities that have suffered from wrong choices and decisions in the past. I was also pleased to hear about the efforts being made to teach the Greek language to the younger generations, as well as the training of the clergy through the Theological School of the Archdiocese.

“On behalf of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy, I presented to His Eminence the actions we have been carried out lately – such as the campaign to inform the international community about the Hagia Sophia, which was arbitrarily turned into a mosque, the initiatives for the protection of Christians in the Middle East and our contacts for rapprochement and cooperation with representatives of other Christian denominations and religions, for the sake of peace and mutual understanding.”

Both of us expressed the hope that we would have closer cooperation, despite the distance that separates Australia from the seat of the interparliamentary institution of the Orthodox Members of Parliament. “We agreed that when circumstances allow and the borders open on the far continent, there will be an official visit to Australia.”

The head of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy offered to Archbishop Makarios the English edition of the volume “Hagia Sophia: The temples of God of Wisdom around the world”, while the Archbishop of Australia handed Maximos Harakopoulos a copy of a historical map of pre-revolutionary Greece. The newly-elected Bishop of Magnesia Christodoulos also participated in the meeting.

Orthodox Times