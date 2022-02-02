Austria will continue to be committed to Armenia, minister says

Austria is interested in developing relations with Armenia, the country’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg told a joint news conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan on Wednesday.

“We want and fully support a peaceful, stable and prosperous South Caucasus,” he said. “We will continue to be committed to the region and to Armenia.”

Schallenberg arrived in Armenia today on a two-day working visit. The Armenian and Austrian ministers held private talks before the news conference.

Schallenberg is also expected to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and caretaker Parliament Speaker Hakob Arshakyan on the sidelines of the visit.

“We believe there is huge potential in Armenia,” Schallenberg said.

He last visited Armenia in June 2021. He says the mood has now changed in the country.

“The mood is more encouraging. I believe there is perspective. We have to work for easing tensions and building confidence in the region. And one element which I think is very interesting is conscious steps towards the normalization with your neighbor Turkey,” he noted.

The minister said that a business delegation involving representatives from 21 companies arrived in Armenia along with him.

Ararat Mirzoyan assured him that Armenia is a democratic country with free and competitive market and has been waging an intense fight against corruption.

“I think the necessary conditions have been created for Austrian businessmen to realize their interests,” the FM said.

