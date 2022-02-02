Armenia FM: Azerbaijan’s aggressive rhetoric does not contribute to creation of constructive atmosphere

No matter how much the international community uses its tools, the parties themselves must have political will. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this at Wednesday’s joint news conference with Alexander Schallenberg, the visiting Austrian Minister for European and International Affairs—and regarding the avenues for building peace and stability in the region.

“The whole world sees Armenia’s readiness and desire to build peace and stability in the region and resolve problematic issues. (…). However, opposite messages are coming from Baku,” Mirzoyan added.

Speaking about the recent aggressive statement by the president of Azerbaijan, the Armenian FM stressed that the aggressive anti-Armenian Azerbaijani rhetoric and moves at the border, refusing to resolve humanitarian issues, and holding Armenian detainees do not contribute—to put it mildly—to the creation of a constructive atmosphere.

“Although it was not assumed by trilateral statement, the Armenian side handed over the maps of the minefields, as we do not want people to die, and we resolved the issue unilaterally,” Mirzoyan recalled.

“In conditions when Armenia is really interested and announces its readiness and desire to build peace and stability, there must be a constructive approach from the other party as well. Aggressive and anti-Armenian rhetoric does not contribute to that—but the opposite,” said the Armenian FM.

https://news.am/eng/news/684930.html