The feast of the Presentation of Jesus at the Temple through its Hymnology (VIDEO)

Undoubtedly, the Orthodox hymns hold great treasures of theological, philosophical, and musical value! Every hymn of our Church is not just poetry, but a “splash” of sacred feelings, meanings, and spiritual experiences of some Spiritual Hymnwriters. Εmbraced, by “divine love”, they pray, preach, and catechize the people of God with the poetic, pastoral and spiritual speech.

A prominent and blessed man of literature, Alexandros Papadiamantis, who among other things was a humble, churchgoer and holy chanter, says referring to chanting that it is the music of angels!

The School of Byzantine Music of the Holy Metropolis of Belgium included, among others, in the curriculum the cycle of monthly courses entitled “Member of Harmony Theology”. The responsibility of the teaching belongs to the Archbishop Kafalis of Philadelphia, Protosyncellus of the Diocese of Belgium.

Through these lessons, the School of Byzantine Music of the Holy Metropolis of Belgium will try to approach and interpret the hymns and psalms of the Church, which they will be able to feel through the eyes of the fathers and the great theologists of Orthodoxy.

Studying the music-theological hymns of the celebration of the Church, the students will also get to know some prominent chanters, who they will perform the chanting parts, which the students will examine in each lesson.

The lesson that took place on January 24, 2022, with the theme “the Celebration of Jesus’s Presentation at the Temple through its hymnology” is posted below.

Orthodox Times