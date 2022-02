Inauguration of the renovated church of St. Tryphon in Schinoudi, Imbros (VIDEO)

The inauguration of the renovated Church of St. Tryphon took place in Schinoudi of Imbros.

In the presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos presided over the service.

Orthodox Times