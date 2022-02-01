AYF Camp Haiastan 2022 Season in Sight

FRANKLIN, Mass. – The countdown to the 2022 AYF Camp Haiastan season has begun. While it can be argued that a countdown begins the day a camper departs from their session the prior summer, Camp Haiastan recently announced that Staff and Camper Applications for summer 2022 are now open, and this signifies the beginning of a new camp season.

AYF Camp Haiastan Staff Applications

The 2022 camp season in Franklin, Massachusetts will begin with the Teen Session (June 26 – July 9) limited to campers ages 15 – 16. Sessions for campers ages 8 – 14 will take place as follows:

Session I, July 10 – 23

Session II, July 24 – August 6

Session III, August 7 – 20

Sessions will begin on a Sunday and end two weeks later on Saturday. Day Camp for five- to seven-year-olds is currently scheduled for June 27 – July 1st. We will continue to follow and abide by all Massachusetts and American Camping Association (ACA) guidelines and be sure to update the community appropriately. Information and applications are available on the Camp’s website.

Applications to become the 2022 Summer Director are due February 11. Applications for head cook, nurses, aquatic director, lifeguards, head counselors and Armenian school teachers are due by March 1. Finally, if you’d like to become a counselor or apply for our Staff in Training (SIT) program, you have until March 14 to apply. Contact Camp Haiastan executive director Kenar Charchaflian at execdirector@camphaiastan.org or 508-520-1312 if you have any questions or require additional information.

AYF Camp Haiastan Board and Committees

The AYF Camp Haiastan 2021 – 2022 fiscal year began at the October Annual Corporate Meeting with the election of the board. Board members are able to serve three two-year terms. Hratch Najarian (MD), Sarine Adishian (NJ) and Tsoler Avedissian (MA) were reelected to serve another two-year term. Phil Nigon (PA), Hagop Soulakian (IL), Shant Saroukhanian (MI), Taline Badrikian (MA) and Mimi Parseghian (MA) are serving the second year of their term. The Corporation Board also elected Michael Bahtiarian (MA) to join the board and expressed its gratitude to Raffi Varjabedian, who completed his term with six years of dedication to the camp. Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) representative Steve Mesrobian (MA), Armenian Relief Society (ARS) representative Melissa Simonian and AYF representative Nareg Mkrtschjan are serving as board liaisons.

“Our committees would not succeed if it were not for the numerous community members who generously volunteer their time and efforts to help the camp fulfill its mission,” stated Najarian, who was re-elected chairperson. Adishian was re-elected clerk/secretary. Nigon was selected to be treasurer. The recently implemented committee structure to manage the needs of the camp proved to be successful and will continue this year.

“We have a lot of supporters who help us financially, answering our Christmas and raffle appeals. Additionally, we have several volunteers who contribute their expertise and time to help Camp throughout the year, from cleaning up the camp on weekends to serving on a committee. We encourage and welcome camp alumni and supporters to contact us if they are interested in serving on a committee,” added Charchaflian.

2022 AYF Camp Haiastan Season and Future Plans

Despite the limitations of COVID-19, the 2021-2022 camp season proved to be successful, providing children much-needed social interaction with their peers and friends, safe outdoor activities and an opportunity to reconnect with their Armenian identity.

The board is grateful and extends its appreciation to the entire staff who worked so hard to implement its plans, policies and programs to ensure another successful season at AYF Camp Haiastan.

The board is currently reviewing last year’s operating policies and procedures and will determine whether to continue utilizing them in the upcoming camp season. Without question, the well-received and informative virtual town hall will take place again ahead of the camp’s opening this summer. “We received a lot of positive comments on the format. It not only gave parents an opportunity to ask questions but also gave the board a versatile platform to speak directly to the parents and the campers,” said Badrikian, the Marketing Committee chairperson. She added that her team is reviewing and creating additional materials for the community to connect with camp.

As in past years, there is continuous work to maintain and improve the camp’s structures, equipment and appliances. It is in this vein that the Board has decided to undertake two major renovation projects. Both will be completed prior to the opening of the 2023 season.

The first project is an aesthetic upgrade and renovation of the landscaping at the “Cabin Circle,” which will enhance the functionality of the area and incorporate the appropriate sustainable greenery. Additionally, the area “Under the Trees” will be expanded to allow for additional seating and to mitigate the water run-off that occurs during heavy rainstorms.

The kitchen area of the dining mess hall will also be renovated. “We have already reached out to a number of firms for quotes on both projects and will be making our decisions in the next few weeks,” stated Bahtiarian, the Facilities Committee chairperson. “We have a strong Facilities Committee that includes Camp alumni who are now in the construction industry,” he added.

According to Simonian, during the 2021 ARS-ER Convention, a resolution was passed to garner the assistance of all regional chapters to participate in the kitchen renovation project. “We are grateful for the continued support of the ARS, and we are confident that others, including organizations and individuals who have partnered with us on such projects in the past, will do so with this one, too,” stated Najarian.

The details of the renovation and reconstruction projects will be unveiled at the AYF Camp Haiastan Gala, which will take place this summer at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, July 23rd. Founded in 1951, AYF Camp Haiastan is celebrating its 72nd anniversary. Gala details are being finalized and will be announced shortly.

Soulakian, Armenian Education chairperson, and his committee have announced additional improvements to camp programs for the upcoming season. The extensive plan includes a syllabus, resource list and activities to promote the Armenian language and culture in an encouraging and supportive environment.

Many technology improvements are also underway. Nigon, chair of the Technology Committee, is working on several projects to improve security, safety and communication throughout the camp including lighting near Uncas Pond, cameras with sensor integrations on the outer perimeter of the camp buildings, upgrading computers and installing projectors in the Mess Hall and the Pavillion.

“The Board has created a robust agenda that we will accomplish with the assistance of committee volunteers and supporters from the Camp Haiastan community,” stated Najarian.

For 72 years, AYF Camp Haiastan has provided a healthy and safe experience for Armenian-American youth, to help them foster their Armenian identity and establish lifelong friendships. We are looking forward to a memorable 2022 camp season, and we are excited about the changes underway that will build a bright and fulfilling future for AYF campers for years to come.

