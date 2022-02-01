ARS of Eastern USA launches “Share the Love” fundraising campaign

To celebrate the month of love, the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA has launched its “Share the Love” fundraising campaign to collect donations throughout the month of February in support of the “Hot Meal Program” for the Armenian communities of Lebanon and Syria.

Through this program, volunteers at the Armenian Relief Cross of Lebanon (ARCL) and the Armenian Relief Cross of Syria (ARCS) prepare hot meals for community members who are struggling to put food on their tables. In Lebanon, the ARCL serves 800 meals to community members once a week, and in Syria, the ARCS provides 350 meals to community members, twice a week.

“We are urging community members to share their love in the month of February by making a donation to empower and uplift community members in Lebanon and Syria during these uncertain times,” stated ARS of Eastern USA chairperson Caroline Chamavonian. “Please join our campaign and financially support our fundraiser, so we can fulfill our critically important humanitarian mission and to help community members struggling with hunger in this time of crisis,” she continued.

Individuals are encouraged to donate to the program online.

The “Hot Meal Program” (Պնակ Մը Կերակուր | Benag Muh Geragoor) was first conducted in 1942, under the leadership of Chavo Shant, Chairwoman of ARCL (wife of Armenian playwright and founder of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society, Levon Shant). The program initially provided meals to Armenian students in Lebanon who came from disadvantaged families. For several decades thereafter, members of the ARS have made a commitment to respond to the needs of individuals struggling with food insecurity during times of uncertainty in different parts of the world. During and after the civil war in Syria, ARS of Eastern USA provided financial support to the ARCS who had adopted the program to serve hot meals to struggling community members and to the ARCL which provides meals to the people of Lebanon as they continue to face economical and political instability in their country.

Armenian Relief Society Eastern U.S.

Armenian Weekly