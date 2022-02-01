ARS of Eastern USA accepting undergraduate and graduate scholarship applications

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern United States is now accepting applications for its annual Undergraduate and Graduate Lazarian Scholarship program.

George and Beatrice Lazarian Graduate Scholarship: Students who have graduated from an accredited four-year college or university in the USA are eligible to apply for the Lazarian Scholarship for postgraduate studies in the USA.

ARS Undergraduate Scholarship: Students who are attending an accredited four-year college or university in the USA are eligible to apply.

Hagop and Pearl Mouradian Scholarship: Students from the USA who are pursuing higher education in Armenia can apply for this scholarship.

The application deadline is April 1.

Scholarship grants are awarded based on a combination of financial need, merit and involvement in the Armenian community. All three areas should be addressed in the application. Each application is only valid for one year, but students who have received a grant may apply for a second one. Applications are not automatically renewed, and an individual may only be granted a maximum of two scholarships.

The applicant must be of Armenian descent and must have already completed at least one college semester at an accredited institution in the United States. The application form must be accompanied by financial aid information, an official transcript and letters of recommendation.

For further questions, please email the ARS Regional Office at arseastus@gmail.com

Armenian Weekly