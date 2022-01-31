Yerevan State Medical University and Weber State University of Utah agree to develop partnership

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Based on agreement reached with the leadership of Weber State University during the visit to the State of Utah of Consul General of Armenia Ambassador Armen Baibourtian in July of the last year, the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles organized the visit of Professor Yervand Sahakyan, Vice-Rector for External Affairs and International Partnerships of the Yerevan State Medical University after Mkhitar Heratsi (YSMU) to the Weber State University in Ogden on January 26, 2022.

The purpose of the visit was to hold discussions with the leadership of Weber State University to forge a partnership with Dumke College of Health Professions. Weber State University was founded in 1889 and presently has a student population of 29,000.

Vice-Rector Prof. Yervand Sahakyan was introduced to the structure of Weber State University and got acquainted with its academic curricula, the methodology of students’ training and acquisition of practical working skills, applied educational principles, as well as the directions of research work. Furthermore, meetings were held with the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Ravi Krovi, Dean and Presidential Distinguished Professor Yasmen Simonian, Associate Dean and Professor Ken Johnson, Dean/Senior International Officer Dr. Yimin Wang, with the heads and leaders of various departments of Weber State University. Prof. Yasmen Simonian was instrumental in organizing those meetings.

As a result, an agreement was reached to establish working relations and prospective partnership, and in the near future to start an exchange process of educational and methodological experience, conduct joint researches, and launch student exchange programs.

During the visit, Vice-Rector Prof. Yervand Sahakyan was accompanied by Ohannes Hovig Megerdichian, the Parish Council Chair of the Armenian Community of Utah numbering 2,000, and by YSMU graduate Dr. Artur Arakelyan.

